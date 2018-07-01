Wambuzi Reacheal
Jinja Scouts to Construct UGX 1.5 Billion Shillings Hostel

A sketch plan of the scouts hostel at Buwenda camping site.

Baraza says that, the hostel will be rented out to researchers and tourists who shall pay a minimal fee that will be used to fund scouting activities of mainly school going children who engage in entrepreneurship skills like tailoring, liquid soap making, and bakery.

 

