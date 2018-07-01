Jinja Scouts to Construct UGX 1.5 Billion Shillings Hostel

In short
Baraza says that, the hostel will be rented out to researchers and tourists who shall pay a minimal fee that will be used to fund scouting activities of mainly school going children who engage in entrepreneurship skills like tailoring, liquid soap making, and bakery.
Jinja Scouts to Construct UGX 1.5 Billion Shillings Hostel1 Jul 2018, 19:14 Comments 143 Views Jinja, Uganda Misc Report
A sketch plan of the scouts hostel at Buwenda camping site. Login to license this image from 1$.
