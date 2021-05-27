Jinja Speaker Accused of Joining Politics Without Resigning from Public Service

In short
"I am a responsible citizen who diligently resigned from civil service before joining active politics but, such falsehoods are being orchestrated by detractors aimed at deterring me from focusing on implementing my five year leadership agenda," Namukose says.
Jinja Speaker Accused of Joining Politics Without Resigning from Public Service27 May 2021, 18:15 Comments 124 Views Jinja, Uganda Politics Report
In short
