Wambuzi Reacheal
11:30

Jinja Speaker, District Chair Clash over Area Land Committee Members

19 Jul 2018, 11:28 Comments 172 Views Jinja, Uganda Misc Report
Councillors walking out of the Jinja district coucil hall. Wambuzi Reacheal

Councillors walking out of the Jinja district coucil hall. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Nyende says that the three are still facing charges of corruption, influence peddling and abuse of office before the Anti-corruption court. He explained to the councillors that he is acting on orders of the Inspector General of Government-IGG.

 

Tagged with: area land committees councillors jinja district local government jinja district speaker

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.