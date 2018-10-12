Wambuzi Reacheal
12:45

Jinja Vendors Protest Eviction from UPDF Land

12 Oct 2018, 12:45 Comments 107 Views Jinja, Uganda Business and finance Report
Part of Umbercoat market Wambuzi Reacheal

Part of Umbercoat market Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The protest follows the eviction notice that was signed by Rosette Byengoma, the permanent secretary in the ministry of defense instructing the vendors to vacate UPDF land in a period of 90 days.

 

Tagged with: umbercoat market mpumudde -kimaka division vendors updf gadaffi barracks

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.