J&J COVID Vaccine Found to Offer More Protection After Booster Dose

A statement issued on the company's website on Tuesday on findings from the EMSEMBLE study which has 45,000 participants from around the world shows another shot of the vaccine administered 14 days after the first jab offer 100 percent protection against severe or critical COVID-19, 75 percent protection against symptomatic COVID globally
J&J COVID Vaccine Found to Offer More Protection After Booster Dose21 Sep 2021
