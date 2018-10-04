Kukunda Judith
JLOS Report: Case Backlog Reduces By 3 percent

4 Oct 2018, Kampala, Uganda
The report which was launched on Thursday at the Law Development Center in Kampala shows that reduction of the case backlog was as a result of the Case Backlog Reduction Strategy. The strategy involved implementation of mediation, plea bargaining, and small claims procedure.

 

