Job Seekers Avoid Interviews Fearing Arrest Over Their Forged Documents

In short
Job seekers who preferred anonymity told our reporter that they could not make it for interviews after hearing that some of their colleagues who appeared before were being chased with others arrested over forged documents.
Job Seekers Avoid Interviews Fearing Arrest Over Their Forged Documents25 Oct 2021, 18:14 Comments 140 Views Bududa, Eastern Region, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Job Seekers Shun Interviews
Mentioned: Over Forged Documents
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.