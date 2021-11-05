In short
The country received the first batch of Johnson and Johnson consisting of 196,800 doses on October 8 and to date, a total of 650,000 doses of the single-dose drug have arrived. But they have since been shelved raising questions especially among people who prefer a single dose jab.
Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Withheld to Beat Expiries
5 Nov 2021
