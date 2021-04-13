Join Political Party to Fight Corruption- Mugisha Muntu

In short
Speaking about his countrywide trips, Muntu said they will not only help him to mobilize people to join ANT but will also help him to mobilize financial resources to fund their activities.
Join Political Party to Fight Corruption- Mugisha Muntu13 Apr 2021, 07:20 Comments 255 Views Lira, Uganda 2021 Elections Politics Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Gen. Mugisha Muntu Join political parties to fight corruption
Mentioned: Alliance for National Transformation (ANC)
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.