Joint Campaigns for FDC Presidential Candidates Commence

The first phase of the campaigns was held on Thursday at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi moderated by the FDC Electoral Commission Chairman Toterebuka Bamwenda
Joint Campaigns for FDC Presidential Candidates Commence17 Sep 2020, 19:48 Comments 162 Views Politics Election Breaking news
FDC 2021 presidential candidate Patrick Oboi Amuriat (R) sharing a moment with the party EC chairman Toterebuka Bamwenda during the joint flag bearer campaigns at Najanankumbi
