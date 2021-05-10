In short
However, although the curfew was imposed, it's not enforced in several parts of the country where the movement of people is not restricted even during curfew time. Bars are also operating freely, even though, according to presidential guidelines, such businesses are super-spreaders of the COVID-19 virus.
Joint Operations Resume against Violators of Nighttime Curfew Top story10 May 2021, 11:17 Comments 307 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Crime Security Updates
