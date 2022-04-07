Julius Ocungi
22:11

Joint Regional Council Resolves to Rename Cancer Centre After Oulanyah

7 Apr 2022, 22:09 Comments 133 Views Omoro, Uganda Northern Human rights Health Updates
Richard Bongowat Luganya, Speaker Omoro District leads council members to a joint subregional council meeting in honor of former speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah in Omoro District on Thursday.

In short
Peter Douglas Okello, Omoro LCV Chairperson proposed a motion seeking to have the facility that is still under construction be renamed Jacob L’Okori Oulanyah Cancer Center.

 

