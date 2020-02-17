In short
The UPDF soldier whose gun was stolen was attached to the home of Mityana deputy Resident District Commissioner. Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, earlier said the gun was stolen on February 13 and later used in robbery of a mobile money operator in Mubende district.
Joint Security Agencies Arrest 7 Suspects, Recover Stolen UPDF Gun Top story17 Feb 2020, 19:08 Comments 170 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
