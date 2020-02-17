Kato Joseph
Joint Security Agencies Arrest 7 Suspects, Recover Stolen UPDF Gun Top story

17 Feb 2020, 19:08 Comments 170 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
CP Fred Enanga and ASP Luke Owoyesigyire addressing journalists

The UPDF soldier whose gun was stolen was attached to the home of Mityana deputy Resident District Commissioner. Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, earlier said the gun was stolen on February 13 and later used in robbery of a mobile money operator in Mubende district.

 

