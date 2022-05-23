In short
Brig David Mugisa, the UPDF 3rd Division Deputy commander, calls upon the elders and peace-loving people of Karamoja to stand up and fight against gun violence in the region. He said the presence of guns in Karamoja has slowed down development in the region.
Joint Security Force Shoots Dead Two Karimojong Rustlers, Recover Firearms Top story23 May 2022, 17:15 Comments 181 Views Security Human rights Crime Updates
