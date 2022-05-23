steven Ariong
17:17

Joint Security Force Shoots Dead Two Karimojong Rustlers, Recover Firearms Top story

23 May 2022, 17:15 Comments 181 Views Security Human rights Crime Updates
The recovered firearm

The recovered firearm

In short
Brig David Mugisa, the UPDF 3rd Division Deputy commander, calls upon the elders and peace-loving people of Karamoja to stand up and fight against gun violence in the region. He said the presence of guns in Karamoja has slowed down development in the region.

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.