Joint Security Forces Arrest 500 Suspected Criminals in Moroto

In short
Major Isaac Oware the UPDF 3rd Division Spokesperson said the operation that was carried out by the army and police, follows intelligence information that cattle rustlers had left their hideouts in the bush and had camped in the Municipality to rob and attack residents.
Joint Security Forces Arrest 500 Suspected Criminals in Moroto21 Sep 2022, 10:24 Comments 143 Views Security Human rights Crime Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.