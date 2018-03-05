Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Joint Task force to Conduct Security Operations in Greater Masaka

Masaka, Uganda
Asan Kasingye speaking to journalists at the press briefing on the operation Ezekiel Ssekweyama

Asuman Mugyenyi, the Director of Operations Uganda Police Force, says the Joint Intelligence Operations Committee-JOC have resolved to give special attention to the region to stem the high crime rates.

 

