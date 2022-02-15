Joint UPDF, Congolese Forces Kill Four ADF Rebels in Night Raid

In short
According to security sources, the joint forces raided Kayenjye and Bundihangaro village, which is 6Kms North of Nobili and 5Kms East of Kamango Town. Sources say the operation came hours after the ADF raided the residents of Kayenjye where they killed a Boda boda rider, torched two houses and looted livestock.
Joint UPDF, Congolese Forces Kill Four ADF Rebels in Night Raid15 Feb 2022
