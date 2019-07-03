In short
Chameleon however says that his participation in Tubonga Nawe song was entirely business an nothing political. He took the opportunity to apologise to whoever was hurt by his participation. He promised to put the same and more effort in the struggle to liberate Uganda from the current leadership.
Jose Chameleon Apologizes for Featuring in Tubonga Nawe Song3 Jul 2019, 20:51 Comments 98 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Misc Report
