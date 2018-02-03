Blanshe Musinguzi
20:38

Jose Chameleon: Enough is Enough, We are Angry

3 Feb 2018, 20:37 Comments 94 Views Kampala, Uganda Lifestyle Report
Chameleon with Mowzey and Weasel during their happy days courtsey photo

Chameleon with Mowzey and Weasel during their happy days Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Clad in what resembled full military outfit, Chameleon spoke at Moses Nakintije Ssekibogo alias Mowzey Radio burial today in Kagga, Nakawuka in Wakiso district saying that it has become a war. You want to know why I am dressed like this, he asked. I am dressed like this become this has become a war, he answered himself.

 

Tagged with: musician mowzey radio

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.