Jose Chameleon: Enough is Enough, We are Angry

In short
Clad in what resembled full military outfit, Chameleon spoke at Moses Nakintije Ssekibogo alias Mowzey Radio burial today in Kagga, Nakawuka in Wakiso district saying that it has become a war. You want to know why I am dressed like this, he asked. I am dressed like this become this has become a war, he answered himself.
Jose Chameleon: Enough is Enough, We are Angry3 Feb 2018
Chameleon with Mowzey and Weasel during their happy days
