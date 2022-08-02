Joshua Cheptegei to Miss Commonwealth Games

In short
The star athlete, the defending champion of both the 10,000 and 5,000 metres at the commonwealth games was scheduled to compete in the 5,000-metre race that will be held on August 6, 2022. But Uganda Police Athletics Club Coach Benjamin Njia told URN that the athlete failed to recover from the injury he sustained at the World Championships in Eugene, last month.
Joshua Cheptegei to Miss Commonwealth Games2 Aug 2022, 12:59 Comments 103 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
