Journalist Isaac Bakka in Luzira, Charged With Treason

16 Feb 2018, 19:03 Comments 166 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Crime Report

The Spokesperson of Uganda Prisons Service Frank Baine said they are holding the journalist on charges of treason and misprision of treason. According to Baine, the journalist was received February 14 but declined to divulge details on the matter saying he needed time to crosscheck with authorities in upper prison.

 

