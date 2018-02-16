Journalist Isaac Bakka in Luzira, Charged With Treason

In short
The Spokesperson of Uganda Prisons Service Frank Baine said they are holding the journalist on charges of treason and misprision of treason. According to Baine, the journalist was received February 14 but declined to divulge details on the matter saying he needed time to crosscheck with authorities in upper prison.
Journalist Isaac Bakka in Luzira, Charged With Treason16 Feb 2018, 19:03 Comments 166 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: isaac bakka charles etukuri
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.