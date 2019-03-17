In short
Batre died on Thursday at his home village in Ayaa village, Vurra County in Arua district after a short illness. He was laid to rest on Saturday at Ayaa village.
Journalist Ronald Batre Laid to Rest
Fr. Robert Ojandu Blessing the remains of Ronald Batre at his ancestral home in Aya village Ajia Sub County Arua district on Saturday.
