Journalist Ronald Batre Laid to Rest

Fr. Robert Ojandu Blessing the remains of Ronald Batre at his ancestral home in Aya village Ajia Sub County Arua district on Saturday.

In short
Batre died on Thursday at his home village in Ayaa village, Vurra County in Arua district after a short illness. He was laid to rest on Saturday at Ayaa village.

 

