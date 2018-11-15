Journalists, CAOs Disagree Over Access to Information Guidelines

In short
The CAOs put up guidelines that to access any information or talk to any district official, a journalist must seek permission from them as stipulated in access to information regulations 2011
Journalists, CAOs Disagree Over Access to Information Guidelines15 Nov 2018, 10:23 Comments 259 Views Luweero, Uganda Media Analysis
Luweero Deputy RDC Miriam Kagaiga addressing journalists at Ministry Of ICT at Naiga Hotel in Luweero . She was accompanied by Luweero CAO Godfrey Kuruhiira and Commissioner Kambarage Kakonge (Courtesy Photo; Media Center) Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.