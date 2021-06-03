Journalists Cautioned Against Working as Media Advisors for Sources

In short

On Wednesday as former Works Minister General Katumba Wamala communicated on social media to Ugandans about the sad attack that left his daughter Brenda Nantongo and driver Haruna Kayondo dead, he revealed information that Dorah Atwongyeire was his official spokesperson. Atwongyeire is the online editor for Next Media Services which owns NBS, Nile Post and Next Radio among others.