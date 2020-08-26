Kukunda Judith
Journalists Ordered to Pay UGX 10m to Court Registrar Fred Waninda

26 Aug 2020, 16:48 Comments 116 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Journalists Arnold Mukose, Hannington Kisakye of Smart 24 TV and Eric Yiga of Salt TV

The money will be paid by UJA and two Journalists; Hannington Kisakye and Eric Yiga, who filed a case alleging that Waninda had assaulted them. The journalists had filed a case alleging that Waninda had assaulted them during a scuffle at the Commercial Court in Kampala in April 2019.

 

