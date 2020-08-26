Journalists Ordered to Pay UGX 10m to Court Registrar Fred Waninda

In short
The money will be paid by UJA and two Journalists; Hannington Kisakye and Eric Yiga, who filed a case alleging that Waninda had assaulted them. The journalists had filed a case alleging that Waninda had assaulted them during a scuffle at the Commercial Court in Kampala in April 2019.
Journalists Ordered to Pay UGX 10m to Court Registrar Fred Waninda26 Aug 2020, 16:48 Comments 116 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
In short
Tagged with: Eric Yiga Eron Kiiza of Kiiza and Mugisha advocates Hannington Kisakye Justice Andrew Bashaija Registrar in Charge of Planning and Development, Fred Waninda
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.