Joy as Ssemogerere Accepts to Become Archbishop of Kampala

In short
The priests who had been invited to witness the reading of the appointment letter from Pope Francis could not resist fine-tuning their voices to sing immediately after the Apostolic Nuncio to Uganda, Archbishop Luigi Bianco, revealed the name of the archbishop-elect who was also present on the occasion.
Joy as Ssemogerere Accepts to Become Archbishop of Kampala9 Dec 2021, 18:31 Comments 260 Views Lubaga Cathedral Church, Kampala, Uganda Religion Report
The Papal Nucio, Archbishop Luigi Bianco, together with the newly elected Archbishop of Kampala Paul Ssemogerere at Lubaga Cathedral on Thursday.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.