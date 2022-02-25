In short
ISER together with lawyers Michael Aboneka and Andrew Karamagi sued the Attorney General seeking to compel the Minister of Education and Sports to immediately exercise her mandate to draft a policy that will regulate school fees, charges and all dues payable at any school and tertiary institution in the country.
Judge Asks Gov't, CSO to Settle School Fees Regulation Case Out of Court25 Feb 2022, 12:04 Comments 53 Views Kamwokya, Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
In short
Tagged with: Andrew Karamagi ISER Michael Aboneka School Fees Requirement
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.