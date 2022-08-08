Judge Awards Judge Ugx 250M Over Shoddy Works by Builder

In short
The Lady Justice accused the company of using wrong mixtures, poor quality sand and putting a third layer of plaster on the undercoat of the interior walls, which later made the walls develop cracks. Besides, the contractor installed poor quality frames for the doors and despite the fact that they had budgeted for Spanish Matt finish tiles the contractor used inferior, locally made titles.
Judge Awards Judge Ugx 250M Over Shoddy Works by Builder8 Aug 2022, 18:13 Comments 124 Views Court Updates
In short
Tagged with: Hall Mark Construction and Painting Company James Kayita James Kayita and his company Hall Mark Construction and Painting Company Justice Lydia Mugambe Lady Justice Lydia Mugambe
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.