Judge Calls for Out of Court Settlement in Bukomansimbi North Election Petition

In short
“You still have time for you settle this matter out of court,” she indicated, however without expounding into justifications for her plea. She eventually adjourned the matter up to next week on Tuesday 24th August for further hearing.
Judge Calls for Out of Court Settlement in Bukomansimbi North Election Petition18 Aug 2021, 08:50 Comments 181 Views Masaka, Uganda Election Politics 2021 Elections Updates
In short
Tagged with: Bukomansimbi North Parliamentary Elections Dr. Christine Nandagire Ndiwalana MP Bukomansimbi North Petition Challenging Election of Bukomansimbi North MP
Mentioned: Masaka High Court
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.