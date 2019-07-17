Judge Decries High Defilement Rate in Kasese

In short
Justice Musene is in Kasese for two weeks to preside over forty-two capital offences committed within the district. Out of the forty-two offences, twenty-four are aggravated defilement, three are rape while the rest are murder and aggravated robbery.
Judge Decries High Defilement Rate in Kasese17 Jul 2019, 13:34 Comments 128 Views Kasese, Uganda Human rights Crime Court Updates
