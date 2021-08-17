Judge Directs on Nabakooba, Bagala Battle for Mityana Woman MP Seat

In short
Bagala won the January 14 polls with a margin of 16,000 votes to defeat Nabakooba. But in March, Nabakooba filed a petition to challenge the outcome of the polls, alleging that Bagala was not validly elected to represent Mityana District in Parliament, on grounds that the Electoral Commission failed to secure conditions necessary for the conduct of the election.
Mityana District Woman MP, Joyce Bagala accompanied by Busujju County MP David Lukyamuzi at court in Mubende
