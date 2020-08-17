In short
Prosecution contends that during the same period, the trio fraudulently received money through Barclays Bank account number 5800134562 totaling to USD 618000 ( Shillings 2 .7 billion) that was purportedly meant for the non-existent Russian pilot.
Judge Halts Court Martial Trial of 'Ghost' Pilot's Case Top story17 Aug 2020, 14:34 Comments 103 Views Court Report
