Judge Orders Arrest of DPC Rwamusaayi to Testify in Mowzey Radio Murder Trial

The summons issued on Tuesday morning came after Rwamusaayi failed to appear before the court in Entebbe, as a key witness who superintended over the investigations into the murder, and the subsequent arrest of Godfrey Wamala alias ‘Troy’ as the Prime Suspect.
Judge Orders Arrest of DPC Rwamusaayi to Testify in Mowzey Radio Murder Trial24 Sep 2019, 14:24 Comments 108 Views Entebbe, Uganda Court Misc Updates
Key suspect in the murder of musician Moses Ssekibogo alias Mowzey Radio Troy Wamala in Entebbe court
