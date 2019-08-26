In short
Julius Taremwa, an Assistant Lecturer at MUST in the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering ran to court seeking the nullification of Professor Obua’s reappointment as MUST vice chancellor for the next five years effective October 25, 2019.
Judge Refers MUST Vice Chancellor's Case to Mbarara High Court
Advocate Anthony Wameli (with red file) and Julius Taremwa and other staff of MUST at Kampala High Court Civil Division
