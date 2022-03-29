Kukunda Judith
15:22

Court to Deliever Judgement in Kayunga, Mityana Woman Election Appeals On Notice

29 Mar 2022, 15:18 Comments 100 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Kayunga District Woman MP Idah Erios Nantaba whose victory is being challenged.

Kayunga District Woman MP Idah Erios Nantaba whose victory is being challenged.

In short
In the first matter, Joyce Bagala Ntwatwa, the incumbent Mityana Woman member of parliament is appealing the decision by the Mubende High Court Judge, Emmanuel Baguma to nullify her election victory following a successful petition by the lands, housing and Urban Development Minister, Judith Nabakooba.

 

Tagged with: Bagala Joyce Ntwatwa against Nabakooba Judith Nalule Idah Erios Nantaba Joyce Bagala Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.