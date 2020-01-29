Judges Asked to Avoid Unnecessary Case Adjournments

In short
According to Kinobe some judicial officers unconsciously set the same dates for hearing a number of cases which leads to unnecessary adjournments and case backlog.
Judges Asked to Avoid Unnecessary Case Adjournments29 Jan 2020, 19:15 Comments 110 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Human rights Misc Report
Former Chief Justice Wako Wambuzi Addressing Journalists as the Deputy Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo looks on
In short
Tagged with: Simon Peter Kinobe, the ULS President Uganda Law Society Uganda Law Society President Peter Kinobe Wako Wambuzi adjournments
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.