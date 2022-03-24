Judges Asked to Help Distressed Companies Survive

In short
Principal Judge Flavian Zeija says that most of the senior Judges were trained under the old training and legal regime which put more emphasis on closing down a troubled company so that the claimants and shareholders share whatever is left of it. He says this must change.
Judges Asked to Help Distressed Companies Survive24 Mar 2022, 12:36 Comments 122 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
