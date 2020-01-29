In short
Justice Kiryabwire noted that currently some cases are mismanaged during entry in the registry where they are recorded in books badly by clerks before the information is transferred to computers.
Judges Ask for Internet Training Sessions Top story29 Jan 2020, 18:03 Comments 101 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Politics Updates
Justice Geoffrey Kiryabwire the head of Judiciary's Information , Communication and Technology Committee Addressing the Judges on the 22nd Annual Judges Conference
