In short
According to a report presented by the Supreme Court Judge, Dr Esther Kisaakye , in 2019 they disposed a total of 111 matters out of 172 which were registered.
Judges Warned Against Under-performance as Case Backlog Increases
L-R Justice Stella Arach, Alfonse Owiny Dollo, Chief Justice Bart Katureebe, Principal Judge Dr Flavian Zeija and Justice Damalie Lwanga at the 22nd Annual Judges Conference
