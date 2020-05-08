Judicial Negligence Sent Glaser to the Grave – Lawyers

In short
The legal team led by Evans Ochieng says that the matter of Glaser’s waning health was brought to the attention of the courts several times, as a ground for his bail application. However, the system kept him incarcerated well knowing that his life was at stake.
Judicial Negligence Sent Glaser to the Grave – Lawyers8 May 2020, 16:44 Comments 137 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Suspected Germany Paedophile Bernhard Glaser Berry lying before the High Court in Kampala a day before his death
Tagged with: Bernhard Glaser Berry Caleb Alaka Evans Ochieng Hamuza Kamara Jackson Ntwatwa Judiciary Quraish Kwesigabo Senior Communications Officer, Solomon Muyita
