Kukunda Judith
16:48

Judicial Negligence Sent Glaser to the Grave – Lawyers

8 May 2020, 16:44 Comments 137 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Suspected Germany Paedophile Bernhard Glaser Berry lying before the High Court in Kampala a day before his death

In short
The legal team led by Evans Ochieng says that the matter of Glaser’s waning health was brought to the attention of the courts several times, as a ground for his bail application. However, the system kept him incarcerated well knowing that his life was at stake.

 

