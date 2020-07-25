Judicial Officer Seeks to Block Sexual Harassment Trial

In short
Opio’s court file is allocated to Justice Musa Ssekaana who is yet to fix a date for hearing.
Judicial Officer Seeks to Block Sexual Harassment Trial25 Jul 2020, 14:28 Comments 83 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
In short
Tagged with: Julius Mwebembezi, the Judicial Service Commission Registrar for the Directorate of Planning, Research and Inspectorate t Opio Belmos Ogwang judicial service commission sexual harassment
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.