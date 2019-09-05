In short
The judicial officers through their umbrella Uganda Judicial Officers Association–UJOA led by their President, Godfrey Kaweesa, say there was improper computation of the consolidated allowances of lower judicial officers including Registrars, their Assistants and Magistrates.
5 Sep 2019
Left to Right: The Deputy Chief Justice , Alfonse Owiny-Dollo Having a Lighter Moment with UJOA President Godfrey Kaweesa at their Annual General Meeting in April. File Photo
In short
