Kukunda Judith
20:41

Judicial Service Commission Advertises Chief Justice Position

14 Jan 2020, 20:38 Comments 110 Views Kampala, Uganda Misc Updates
Chief Justice Bart Magunda Katureebe is retiring in June 2020 The Observer

In short
Justice Bart Katureebe is set to retire on June 20th 2020 having reached the mandatory retirement age 70 years. The Chief Justice is the head of Judiciary and is responsible for the administration and supervision of all courts in Uganda.

 

