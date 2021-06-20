Judicial Service Commission Promotes 32 Officers

In short
The new Deputy Registrars are Babirye Mary, Lamunu Pamela, Natukunda Janeva, Hatanga Juliet Harty, Ajio Hellen, Katushabe Prossy, Mushabe Alex, Karemani Jamson, Ntalo Nasulu Hussein and Edoku John Paul.
Judicial Service Commission Promotes 32 Officers20 Jun 2021, 20:21 Uganda Martyrs Catholic Shrine Namugongo., Naalya-Namugongo Road, Kampala, Uganda
