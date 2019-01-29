Judicial Service Commission to Set up Forensic Investigation Unit

In short
The Commission Chairperson, Justice Benjamin Insigoma Kabiito disclosed this at the 21st Annual Judges Conference while presenting a paper on strengthening Ethics and Integrity in the Ugandan Judiciary.
Judicial Service Commission to Set up Forensic Investigation Unit29 Jan 2019, 21:00 Comments 104 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Justices Attending the 21st Annual Conference at Serena Hotel in Kampala Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.