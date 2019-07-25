Kukunda Judith
Judicial Service Commission Unveils Online Complaints Management System

25 Jul 2019, 21:01 Comments 142 Views Court Updates
Members of the Judicial Service Commission

In short
The system that was developed with the help of Strengthening Uganda’s Anti-Corruption Response Technical Advisory Facility –SUGAR TAF will enable court clients to register complaints wherever they are using their phones.

 

Tagged with: Online Complaints Management System judicial service commission norah matovu winyi commissioner judicial services commission

