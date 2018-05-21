In short
In 2017, Ali Mugoya one of the accused suspects in the gruesome murder of former police Spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi, was denied bail on grounds that his two sureties Zubair Maganya and Magumba Asuman were not in the Jurisdictions of Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court.
Judiciary Advises On Bail Application Documents
