Alex Otto
14:45

Judiciary: Africa Court Ruling Will Not Stop Kwoyelo's Trial

11 Oct 2018, 14:27 Comments 109 Views Kampala, Uganda Misc Analysis
Thomas Kwoyelo being brought to court Alex Otto

Thomas Kwoyelo being brought to court Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The judiciary has said the ongoing trial of Thomas Kwoyelo,a former commander of the Lords Resistance Army will continue despite a ruling from the African court.

 

Tagged with: court arrest attorney general amnesty accused compensation public prosecution delay war crimes
Mentioned: kwoyelo international crimes division

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.