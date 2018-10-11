In short
The judiciary has said the ongoing trial of Thomas Kwoyelo,a former commander of the Lords Resistance Army will continue despite a ruling from the African court.
Judiciary: Africa Court Ruling Will Not Stop Kwoyelo's Trial11 Oct 2018, 14:27 Comments 109 Views Kampala, Uganda Misc Analysis
In short
Tagged with: court arrest attorney general amnesty accused compensation public prosecution delay war crimes
Mentioned: kwoyelo international crimes division
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.