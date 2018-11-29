Wambuzi Reacheal
18:52

Judiciary Asked to Support LC Courts

29 Nov 2018, 18:52 Comments 116 Views Iganga, Uganda Court Report
The minister of justice and constitutional affairs, Hon. Kahinda Otafiire at the Iganga magisterial court open day. Wambuzi Reacheal

In short
Speaking at the Iganga magistrates court open day in Iganga district on Thursday, Elubu argues that since village councils were fully instituted and their decisions are recognized by law, they are free to dispose of minor disputes which can be settled outside court.

 

