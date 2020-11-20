Brian Luwaga
08:52

Judiciary Condemns Attack on Wobulenzi Magistrate Court

20 Nov 2020, 08:51 Comments 222 Views Wobulenzi, Uganda 2021 Elections Updates

In short
The court was attacked on Wednesday evening and set ablaze by the group members, destroying property mainly furniture in the court hall. This, according to a statement signed by Sarah Langa Siu, the Chief Registrar of Judiciary is an act of hooliganism.

 

Tagged with: Kyagulanyi protests independence of judiciary
Mentioned: Wobulenzi Grade One Magistrate Court

